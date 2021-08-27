TSEAMCET Counselling 2021 Soon: List of Documents Needed to Apply

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHSE) will begin the Telangana Engineering, Agriculture & Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2021 counselling from August 30 onwards. The TS EAMCET counselling 2021 will begin online on the official portal eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

Candidates who have cleared the state entrance exam will have to first register themselves on the official portal to participate in counselling. The TS EAMCET 2021 counselling registration will be followed by the registration fee payment, slot booking for certificate verification, visiting helpline centres for certificate verification, exercising options and seat allotment.

Though the counselling registration will be conducted in online mode, the document verification will be carried out offline. Students will be required to book their slots for the certificate verification at the nearest Help Line Center (HLC). Here’s the list of documents that the students will need to submit during the TS EAMCET 2021 counselling.

TS EAMCET 2021 Counselling: List of Required Documents

— TS EAMCET 2021 rank card

— TS EAMCET 2021 admit card

— Valid id proof like Aadhar card.

— SSC/ class 10 or its equivalent marks sheet for age proof.

— Intermediate or its equivalent mark sheet-cum-pass certificate.

— Class VI to intermediate or its equivalent certificates.

— Transfer certificate (TC).

— Caste/category certificate issued on or after January 1 by the competent authority, if applicable.

— Residence certificate/domicile certificate for a period of 7 years preceding the qualifying examination in case where the candidate has no institutionalized education.

— Recent passport size photograph

TSCHE declared the TS EAMCET 2021 result and rank card on August 25. Those who have taken the EAMCET 2021 can check their result and download the rank card by using the registered login credentials like roll number, user id, password, date of birth and other required details. This year, nearly 2.6 lakh students have appeared for the TS EAMCET conducted by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University, JNTU Hyderabad. Those qualifying the state level entrance test will be offered admission to the state-run/private engineering colleges