TS ICET Answer Key 2021: Know Result Date, How to Calculate Marks

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will release the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) answer key 2021 on September 1. The candidates can download the answer key through the official website of TS ICET on icet.tsche.ac.in, once released.

As per the latest update, the objection window will remain open till September 4. The preliminary answer key was earlier scheduled to release on August 27 but later postponed.

TS ICET Answer Key 2021: How to download

Step 1 – Open the official site of TS ICET

Step 2 – On the homepage, a link reading - TS ICET Answer Key 2021 will be available. Click on it.

Step 3 - A new PDF file will open on your screen and the candidates can check the answers.

Step 4 - Download the file and save

TS ICET Answer Key 2021: How to calculate

Students must award themselves one mark for each correct answer and there will be no negative marking for any incorrect or unattempted questions.

TS ICET Answer Key 2021: How to raise objections

Students who are not satisfied with any of the answers stated in the TS ICET 2021 answer key can raise objections regarding the same, by paying a fee for each question. Candidates are required to support their argument with valid information and submit their objections to the Convenor of TS ICET through mail. Once the objections are raised and addressed, a final answer key is released and the results are computed.

On behalf of Hyderabad-based TSCHE, Kakatiya University, Warangal conducts the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test. This year, TS ICET was conducted on August 19 and August 20, 2021. Selected candidates can get admissions into BA and MCA courses across universities in Telangana and their affiliated colleges for the academic year 2021-22.

