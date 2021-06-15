TSICET Registration Closing Today: Here's How to Apply

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will close the online registration process for Integrated Common Entrance Test 2021 (ICET) on Tuesday, June 15. Interested candidates who have not applied yet, must do the same at icet.tsche.ac.in before the closing date.

The TSICET 2021 is scheduled to be conducted on August 19 and 20. The test is organised by Kakatiya University, Warangal, on behalf of TSCHE to offer admission to MBA and MCA courses of all the participating institutes across the state.

TSICET 2021: How to apply

Keep the scanned copy of a recent passport size photograph, signature, Aadhaar card, and other required documents handy before applying for TSICET 2021. Follow these simple and easy steps to submit your TSICET 2021 application form:

Step 1. Visit the official website of TSICET at https://icet.tsche.ac.in/TSICET/TSICET_HomePage.aspx

Step 2. Once you open the homepage of the website, click on the link for “Application Fee Payment”

Step 3. Read the instructions carefully and continue to the next page

Step 4. Fill in the required fields and select any of the available payment modes

Step 5. Pay the application fee and proceed to the TSICET application form

Step 6. Next, go to the ‘Fill Application Form’ link and key in all the required details

Step 7. Upload the required documents in the specified format and submit. Take a printout of the application form and save the registered credentials for subsequent logins

TSICET 2021: Fee

The application fee of TSICET 2021 is Rs 650 for unreserved candidates and Rs 450 for SC/ST and differently-abled candidates

Those who couldn’t apply by June 15 can submit their application by June 30 with a late fee of Rs 250 and after that, it will be charged additional Rs 500 till July 15.

TSICET 2021: Exam pattern

The TSICET 2021 will be conducted in the computer-based test mode of 150 minutes duration. There will be 200 questions from 3 sections- Analytical Ability of 75 marks, Mathematical Ability of 75 marks and Communication Ability of 50 marks. Out of the total 200 marks, examinees will have to secure at least 25% marks to participate in the further admission process.

