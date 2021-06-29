TSICET Registration Deadline Extended till June 30

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has extended the registration deadline for the Integrated Common Entrance Test 2021 (ICET) till June 30 without any late fee. The TS ICET application form is available online on the official portal. Candidates can submit by paying a processing fee of Rs 650.

However, with a late fee of Rs 250, candidates can submit their applications by July 15. The TSICET 2021 exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 19 and 20. Earlier, the last date to submit the application form was June 15.

The state-level entrance exam is conducted by the Kakatiya University, Warangal on behalf of TSCHE to offer admissions to MBA and MCA courses at all the universities across the state and their affiliated colleges.

The exam is for 200 marks and the duration is 150 minutes, that is, 2 hours and 30 minutes. The exam will have 200 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) from three sections- analytical ability of 75 marks, mathematical ability of 75 marks, and communication ability of 50 marks.

The examinees will have to score a minimum of 25 per cent, that is, 50 marks out of total the 200, to qualify the paper. However, there’s no minimum qualifying percentage of marks for candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes or Scheduled Tribes. The medium of the test will be English, Telugu, and Urdu.

Candidates will be given ranks on the merit list as per their performance in the TS ICET 2021 exam. As per the official statement, TS ICET 2021 provisional answer key will be released on August 27 and the candidates can raise objections by August 31.

The final result will be prepared after considering all the objections and challenges raised by students in TS ICET 2021 provisional answer key. The result is scheduled to be declared on September 17.

