TSICET Registrations Begin for MBA, MCA Admissions

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has started the registration process for Integrated Common Entrance Test 2021 (ICET) from April 7 onwards. Candidates seeking admission to MBA and MCA programmes can apply for the same at icet.tsche.ac.in. The application process will conclude on June 15. The TSICET 2021 is scheduled to be held on August 19 and 20.

Opening of application: April 7

Closing of application: June 15

Last date to apply with a late fee of Rs 250: June 30

Correction of online application: August 8 to August 11

Date of exam: August 19 and 20

Announcement of Preliminary answer key: August 27

Announcement of Result: September 17

Applicants must have passed a 3-4 year bachelors’ degree with at least 50 per cent marks from any recognised university. Those applying for MCA must have studied Mathematics at 10+2 level or at Graduation level.

Keep the scanned copy of the photograph, signature, Aadhar card and other documents handy.

Step 1. Visit the TSICET official website

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the link for ‘Application Fee Payment’under the Application section

Step 3. Read the instructions carefully and click on continue

Step 4. Fill in the required details and choose the payment method

Step 5. Pay the application fee and check your status

Step 6. Next, click on the ‘Fill Application Form’ link and enter the details carefully. Also, upload the required documents

Step 7. Click on Confirm tab and take a print out of the application form. Also, note the Registration Number and password for subsequent logins.

The question paper of TSICET 2021 will be comprised of 3 sections- Analytical Ability of 75 marks, Mathematical Ability of 75 marks and Communication Ability of 50 marks. The total number of questions will be 200, each containing 1 marks. Students will be given time duration of 150 minutes to solve the paper. Examinees must note that they have to secure a minimum of 25% marks to be considered for further admission process.

Data Sufficiency, Problem Solving (Sequences and Series, Data Analysis, Coding and Decoding Problems, Date, Time & Arrangement Problems)

Arithmetical Ability, Algebraical and Geometrical Ability, Statistical Ability

Vocabulary, Business and Computer terminology, Functional Grammar, Reading Comprehension.

