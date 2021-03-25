TSLACET and PGLCET 2021: Application Process Begins, Click Here for Details

Osmania University, Hyderabad has started the application process for Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TSLCET) & PG Law Common Entrance Test (PGLCET) 2021 from March 24. The law aspirants can apply for TSLCET and PGLCET 2021 at https://lawcet.tsche.ac.in on or before May 26.

The TSLCET and PGLCET 2021application fee for the above-mentioned programmes is Rs 800 and Rs 1000, respectively. TSLCET and TSPGLCET2021 are conducted to offer admission to LLB and LLM courses respectively offered by State Universities and their affiliated colleges.

Opening of the application process: March 24Closing of the application process: May 26Correction of details in the application form: July 10 to July 20Availability of hall ticket: August 9Date of exam: August 23

The candidates applying for 3-year LLB course must have passed graduation or equivalent with at least 45% from a recognized University.Those who have passed LLB/BL on the date of application can apply. candidates appearing for the final year of the qualifying examination are also eligible to apply.

The application for TS Law CET and TS PG Law CET is being accepted online only. Students can follow these simple steps to apply for the same.

Step 1:Visit the official website of TS Law CET at lawcet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for ‘Step 1: Application fee payment’

Step 3: Fill in the personal details, qualification details, upload documents and pay the application fee

Step 4: Download the application form and check the payment status.

The successful applicants will be offered on the basis of the score secured by them in the TS law entrance exam. The TSLCET paper will be comprised of 120 marks out of which aspirants need to obtain a minimum of 35% i.e. 42 marks out of total marks. However, for TSPGLCET, the minimum qualifying marks is 25% i.e. 30 marks out of total of 120 marks. Reserved category candidates are relaxed from the cut-off marks.

