TSLPRB Police Recruitment Notification Out: Telangana to Hire for 16,198 Posts, Salary up to Rs 1.15 Lakh

TSLPRB Police Recruitment Notification: The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has invited applications for several posts on the official website at tslprb.in. The registration process will begin on May 2 and will be live till May 20th. Both women and male candidates can apply for all the posts. A total of 16,198 vacancies are on offer.

Successfully registered candidates will have to first appear for a preliminary written exam of 200 marks. It will feature questions from arithmetic and test of reasoning, mental ability (100 questions), and general studies (100 questions). All the will be of objective type. The medium of the exam will be in English, Telegu, and Urdu.

Candidates will have to get at least 30 per cent marks to clear the exam. Those who clear the written exam will be called for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and physical measurements. Next, those who clear the second round will have to appear for a final written test following which the final merit list will be released and candidates will be called for physical verification of certificates.

TSLPRB Police Recruitment Notification: Vacancy Details

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Sub Inspector of Police (Civil) in Police Department — 414

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Reserve Sub Inspector of Police (AR) in Police Department — 66

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Reserve Sub Inspector of Police (SAR CPL) (Men) in Police Department — 5

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Reserve Sub Inspector of Police (TSSP) (Men) in Police Department — 23

Sub Inspector (Men) in Telangana State Special Protection Force Department — 12

Station Fire Officer in Telangana State Disaster Response & Fire Services Department — 26

Deputy Jailor (Men) in Prisons & Correctional Services Department — 8

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (Civil) in Police Department — 4965

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (AR) in Police Department — 4423

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (SAR CPL) (Men) in Police Department — 100

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (TSSP) (Men) in Police Department — 5010

Constable in Telangana State Special Protection Force Department — 390

Firemen in Telangana State Disaster Response & Fire Services Department — 610

Warder (Male) in Prisons & Correctional Services Department — 136

Warder (Female) in Prisons & Correctional Services Department — 10

TSLPRB Police Recruitment Notification: Eligibility

Age limit: Candidates must have attained the age of 18 years and must not have be more than 25 years as of July 1, 2022.

Educational qualification: Candidates must possess a graduation degree by any university in India, established or incorporated by or under a Central Act, Provisional Act of State or of any institution recognized by the UGC or any other equivalent qualification as on July 1, 2022. Candidates who have obtained degree through open universities / distance education mode are required to have recognition by the University Grants Commission / AICTE / Distance Education Council.

TSLPRB Police Recruitment Notification: How to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website of Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board

Step 2: Register using mobile phone

Step 3: Select the post(s) for which you want to apply

Step 4: Pay the application fee depending on the post(s) chosen

Step 5: Fill in the application form

Step 6: Scan and upload copy of passport size photograph and specimen signature as one file

Step 7: Submit the application form. Download and take a print out of the filled form for further use

TSLPRB Police Recruitment Notification: Fee

The application fee is Rs 800 for unreserved category candidates while it is Rs 400 for SC and ST category candidates.

Telangana State Level Police Recruitment 2022: Salary

Candidates selected for the various posts will get salary between Rs 24,280 to Rs 1,15,270 depending on the post they have been selected for.

