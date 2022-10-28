TSLPRB SI, Contsable Part 2 Applications Begin: How to Apply, Documents Needed

The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has invited applications for phase 2 of the SCT SI and equivalent posts. Candidates who qualified for the next the second stage of examination — physical measurement test or physical efficiency test (PMT / PET) can apply at the official website, tslprb.in. The application process will remain open till November 10, 10 PM.

Nearly 2.69 lakh candidates have to fill up their part-II application form in these 15 days at an average of nearly 18,000 per day. “Candidates are cautioned not to leave it to operators of photocopy / net centres. They may take the assistance of the operators of photocopy / net centres, yet, they should be personally present and see to it that the right information and uploads are provided in their online application forms,” TSLPRB said in an official notice.

TSLPRB SI Recruitment: Documents Needed

— DOB certificate or 10th class memo

— Degree, Intermediate certificates

— If applicable, reservation certificates

— Certificates of classes 1 to 10

— Agency caste certificate, if applicable

— Aadhaar card

— Exam hall tickets

— Working experience, if applicable with no due certificate

And make sure that there are no mistakes while making Part 2 applications. Upload the required documents. It is better to complete the applications as early as possible without waiting till the last date.

Physical Test in November

Candidates who have qualified in the SI and Constable results have the opportunity to conduct physical efficiency and measurement tests in the last week of November. The appointment board will disclose the venue and date of the examination in the letters sent to the candidates who have qualified for the preliminary written examination.

Based on their respective Part-II application forms, candidates will be informed the dates for downloading the intimation letter through the website (www.tslprb.in) for appearing in the physical measurement test and physical efficiency test with details of venue, date, and time.

In the SC and Constable exam results, 2,25,668 people appeared for the SC exam, out of which 1,05,603 qualified. A total of 5,88,891 candidates appeared for the constable civil exam, out of which 1,84,861 candidates passed. Further, 41,835 people appeared for the transport constable exam, 18,758 passed. Out of 2,50,890 who appeared for the Excise Constable exam, 1,09,518 qualified.

