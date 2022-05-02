TSLPRB Telangana Police Recruitment Application Process Begins at tslprb.in, All You Need to Know

The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has started the application process for recruitment at as many as 17,291 posts in the Telangana Police department. Interested candidates can apply at tslprb.in starting today, May 2. The application process will close on May 20, as per the official notice.

To be eligible for the jobs, candidates need to clear a preliminary exam followed by a physical efficiency and a physical measurement exam. Those who clear in all these rounds will be called for document verification. The number of jobs notified was 16198 earlier, however, it has been increased to 17291 now.

TSLPRB Telangana Police Recruitment: Vacancy Details

Total - 17291

Police department - 15422 Posts

Special protection force department - 402 posts

Disaster response and fire dept - 636 posts

Prison and correctional services - 154 posts

Transport department - 63 posts

Prohibition and excise department - 614 posts

TSLPRB Telangana Police Recruitment: Eligibility

Age limit: Candidates must have attained the age of 18 years and must not have be more than 25 years as of July 1, 2022.

Education: Candidates must possess a graduation degree from any government-recognized university in India.

TSLPRB Telangana Police Recruitment: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website tslprb.in, register using a mobile phone

Step 2: Select the post(s) for which you want to apply

Step 3: Pay the application fee, fill in the application form

Step 4: Scan and upload documents

Step 5: Submit the application form

TSLPRB Telangana Police Recruitment: Fee

The application fee is Rs 800 for unreserved category candidates while it is Rs 400 for SC and ST category candidates.

TSLPRB Telangana Police Recruitment: SALARY

Candidates selected for the various posts will get salaries between Rs 24,280 to Rs 1,15,270 depending on the post they have been selected for.

TSLPRB Telangana Police Recruitment: Exam Pattern

The preliminary exam will consist of arithmetic and test of reasoning, mental ability (100 questions), and general studies (100 questions). All the will be of objective type. The medium of the exam will be in English, Telegu, and Urdu. Candidates will have to get at least 30 per cent marks to clear the exam.

