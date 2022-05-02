TSLPRB Telangana Police Recruitment Application Process Begins at tslprb.in, All You Need to Know

The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has started the application process for recruitment at as many as 17,291 posts in the Telangana Police department. Interested candidates can apply at tslprb.in starting today, May 2. The application process will close on May 20, as per the official notice.
To be eligible for the jobs, candidates need to clear a preliminary exam followed by a physical efficiency and a physical measurement exam. Those who clear in all these rounds will be called for document verification. The number of jobs notified was 16198 earlier, however, it has been increased to 17291 now.
TSLPRB Telangana Police Recruitment: Vacancy Details
Total - 17291
Police department - 15422 Posts
Special protection force department - 402 posts
Disaster response and fire dept - 636 posts
Prison and correctional services - 154 posts
Transport department - 63 posts
Prohibition and excise department - 614 posts
TSLPRB Telangana Police Recruitment: Eligibility
Age limit: Candidates must have attained the age of 18 years and must not have be more than 25 years as of July 1, 2022.
Education: Candidates must possess a graduation degree from any government-recognized university in India.
TSLPRB Telangana Police Recruitment: How to apply
Step 1: Visit the official website tslprb.in, register using a mobile phone
Step 2: Select the post(s) for which you want to apply
Step 3: Pay the application fee, fill in the application form
Step 4: Scan and upload documents
Step 5: Submit the application form
TSLPRB Telangana Police Recruitment: Fee
The application fee is Rs 800 for unreserved category candidates while it is Rs 400 for SC and ST category candidates.
TSLPRB Telangana Police Recruitment: SALARY
Candidates selected for the various posts will get salaries between Rs 24,280 to Rs 1,15,270 depending on the post they have been selected for.
TSLPRB Telangana Police Recruitment: Exam Pattern
The preliminary exam will consist of arithmetic and test of reasoning, mental ability (100 questions), and general studies (100 questions). All the will be of objective type. The medium of the exam will be in English, Telegu, and Urdu. Candidates will have to get at least 30 per cent marks to clear the exam.
