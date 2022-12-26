TSPC 2023: Vacancy for 581 Posts, Salary Upto Rs 1,12,510

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has issued the notification for the vacancy of Hostel Welfare Officer Gr-I. A total of 581 posts will be filled under this recruitment drive. The process of application will be started on January 6, and interested candidates can apply till January 27.

Aspirants can apply through the official website of TSPSC.tspsc.gov.in. The exam date has not been confirmed yet but it is likely to be held in August next year.

TSPC 2023: Vacancy details

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 581 posts of Hostel Welfare Officer Gr-I posts in the Tribal Welfare Department. As well as the posts of Warden Grade-I, Warden Grade-II, Matron Grade-I, Matron Gr-II of Women Development and Child Welfare, Handicapped and Senior Citizen Welfare Director and Women Superintendent Child Homes in the State of Telangana.

TSPC 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Education: Candidates must have a graduation degree from any recognized institute. For more details regarding educational qualifications, candidates can check the notification on the official site.

Age Limit: To apply for these posts, the age bar of the candidates should be 18 years to 44 years. The application fee is Rs. 200, while the exam fee is Rs. 80

TSPC 2023: Salary

The salary range of Hostel Welfare Officer Gr 1 is Rs. 38,890 to Rs 1,12,510, Hostel Welfare Officer Grade 2 is Rs. 35,720 to Rs 1,04,430, Warden - Rs. 38,890 to Rs 1,12,510, and for Matron and Lady superintendent is Rs. 35,720 to Rs 1,04,430

TSPC 2023: How To Apply?

Candidates will have to do One Time Registration (OTR) using the official website of TSPSC (https://www.tspsc.gov.in) before applying for the posts. Candidates who have already registered can apply by logging into their profile with their TSPSC ID and Date of Birth from OTR.

Important note by the TSPC, applicants are requested to keep the soft copy of the Identification documents ready while uploading their applications and updating the OTRs.

