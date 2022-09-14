TSPSC Assistant Engineer, Junior Technical Officers Recruitment 2022: Apply for 833 Posts, Salary up to Rs 1.24 Lakh

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has issued a recruitment notification for assistant engineer, junior technical officer, and other posts. A total of 833 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. According to the official notice, the online registration process is going to begin on September 28 and will continue till October 21. Interested candidates would be able to register themselves via the official website tspsc.gov.in.

Out of the total number of vacancies, 434 posts are for assistant engineers in various departments and 399 vacancies are for the post of junior technical officer.

TSPSC recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Education qualification: In order to be eligible candidates must possess a diploma, BE, BTech, bachelor’s degree or equivalent from a recognized board/university/institute.

Age limit: An applicant’s age should be a minimum of 18 years and a maximum of 44 years old.

TSPSC recruitment 2022: How to apply

Step 1. Visit the official website of TSPSC, tspsc.gov.in.

Step 2. Click on the career/recruitment tab.

Step 3. Navigate to the link to “TSPSC Assistant Engineer, Junior Technical Officer” and click on it.

Step 4. Fill in the online form.

Step 5. Make the payment for the application fee and click on the submit button.

Step 6. Candidates are required to download and retain the application for future reference.

TSPSC recruitment 2022: Selection process

Candidates would be shortlisted after a written test. They would then have to appear for an Interview round. For more details, candidates are strongly encouraged to check the official notification shared by the commission on its website.

TSPSC recruitment 2022: Salary

Those hired as assistant engineer, municipal assistant engineer, technical officer, junior technical officer posts will be receiving a monthly pay between Rs. 32,810 and Rs 1,24,150 (depending on the post).

