TSPSC Manager Exam Final Answer Key Released at tspsc.gov.in

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the TSPSC Manager Answer Key 2020. All the candidates who appeared in the examination can download the TSPSC Manager Answer Key 2020 through the official website tspsc.gov.in. The Commission had conducted the written examination for the manager posts on November 12, 2020. The Commission had released the candidate’s OMR sheet in November last year at tspsc.gov.in. The final answer key released by the authorities would help candidates in evaluating their marks. All the candidates can match the answers provided in the TSPSC Manager Exam Answer Key with their OMR sheets and calculate the probable score.

TSPSC Manager Exam Answer Key: How to download

All candidates are advised to follow the below-listed steps in order to check the answer key. All should keep their login credentials handy for a hassle-free experience.

Step 1. Visit the official website of the Telangana Public Service Commission- tspsc.gov.in.

Step 2. On the home page, find a link that reads “TSPSC Manager Answer Key 2021”

Step 3. A new window will open

Step 4. Click on the TSPSC Manager Answer Key link

Step 5. A PDF file will open. Candidates can check the answers on the TSPSC Manager Answer Key.

Step 6. Download the TSPSC Manager Answer Key and take its print out.

How To Raise Objections Against TSPSC Manager Exam Answer Key

All those candidates who find discrepancies in TSPSC Manager Exam Answer Key can raise objections at the official website. For the same, one must log in at the candidate’s portal using the credentials generated at the time of registration. While submitting the objections candidates will be required to upload the supporting documents. The authorities will check the responses submitted and release notification as per.