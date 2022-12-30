TSPSC Recruitment 2023: Applications Invited For 148 Vacancies, Salary up to Rs 1,27,310

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC), Hyderabad has announced recruitment for the vacancies of Agriculture Officer in the Agriculture and Co-Operation Department. Eligible and Interested applicants can start to fill out the application form starting January 10. The application process will close on 5 PM on January 30. Candidates can apply for the vacancies on the Commission’s official site at tspsc.gov.in.

A total of 148 vacancies will be filled in the department. As per the notice, out of a total of 148 posts of agriculture officers, there are 100 posts for multi zone 1 and 48 posts for multi-zone 2.

TSPSC Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification: The applicants need to have a graduation degree in agricultural science/ BSc (Hons) in agriculture from a recognized university.

Age limit: The candidates should be minimum of 18 years old and a maximum of 44 years old as on July 1, 2022. There is age relaxation for the reserved candidates.

TSPSC Recruitment 2023: How to Apply

Step 1: Go to TSPSC official website

Step 2: Click on the recruitment link on the homepage

Step 3: Register yourself

Step 4: Fill in the form

Step 5: Upload documents

Step 6: Pay fees, submit form

Step 7: Save and download the acknowldegement form for further use

TSPSC Recruitment 2023: Application fees

The applicants have to pay Rs.200 online application processing fees. Whereas the examination fee is Rs. 120. However, all unemployed are exempted from payment of examination fees, and all employees of any government department are required to pay the prescribed examination fee.

TSPSC Recruitment 2023: Selection process

The Commission reserves the right to conduct the examination either through a Computer Based Recruitment Test (CBRT) or offline OMR based exam of objective-type. The exact date of the above examination will be announced later. The admit cards will be available seven days before the exam.

Before applying for the post, candidates have to register themselves on the One Time Registration (OTR) through the official website of TSPSC. Those who are already registered in OTR can apply by logging into their profile using ID and date of birth as provided in OTR.

TSPSC Recruitment 2023: Salary

The selected candidates for the agriculture officer post will get a pay scale of Rs 51,320 to Rs 1,27,310.

Read all the Latest Education News here