TSSC Signs Pact with Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University

Telecom Sector Skill Council (TSSC) on Monday said it has signed an agreement with Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) to collaborate on leveraging capabilities around skilling and placement. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), which has been signed for a period of three years, is primarily focused on working together for the delivery of futuristic courses to the students of DSEU and other aspirants of Delhi and NCR, TSSC said in a statement.

“This partnership has a lot of potential to create a stir in the skill ecosystem and potentially lead to a long duration degree (3 years) course on telecom, which will be wholeheartedly welcomed by the industry. “With an experienced staff and strong vision, DSEU is an ideal collaborator for us in our journey helping drive the employability of candidates passing out from both organizations,” TSSC CEO Arvind Bali said.

