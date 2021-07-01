Twin Brothers From West Bengal Get Jobs With Identical Packages of Rs 50 Lakh

Twin brothers from West Bengal’s Burdwan have got job at the same company that too at identical packages. Saptarshi and Rajarshi Majumdar, students of SRM University, Andhra Pradesh received identical pay packages of Rs 50 lakh per annum, each with PVP Inc, a strategic partner of Google Japan. They were selected during the campus placement. This is perhaps the highest pay package for students graduating from Andhra Pradesh so far.

Students of the BTech computer science, the twin brothers spent most of their childhood in Jharkhand and are now set to work overseas.

“Because of our dad’s job posting, we spent the majority of our childhood in Jharkhand. We did our middle school partly in Bokaro Steel City and partly in Deoghar and studied high school in Bokaro Steel City. Then we came to SRM AP and pursued computer science. Our dad is the general manager of a hotel. Our mom is a homemaker," informed the 22-year-old duo.

Saptarshi and Rajarshi are from the first batch of engineering students of SRM University – AP campus. The average annual package of the first batch was Rs 7 lakh per annum, however, the duo has got the highest package. The university too has felicitated the twins for their accomplishment. SRMAP Vice-Chancellor, Prof VS Rao gave them a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh each.

Saptarshi and Rajarshi thanked their parents and the university faculty for their success. “We never imagined we could achieve such big placements. We schooled together and grew together with similar thoughts. We worked with a motive of getting a job in the same sector and we have achieved it,” Sapthagiri said.

“Thanks to SRMAP for the incubation center and the placement cell for guiding and motivating us,” Rajarshi said.

At the campus placement drive, 71 per cent of students got Marquee, Super Dream, and Dream offers of Rs20+, Rs 10+ and Rs 5+ lakhs, respectively. Over 600 companies visited the university for recruitment. Top recruiters include Amazon, PayPal, Barclay, American Express, Bank America, Walmart, AB InBev, TCS, Cognizant, Infosys, L&T, AIS, JSW, and Adani. The students of the Department of Computer Science and Engineering have bagged an average salary of Rs 8 lakh per annum.

