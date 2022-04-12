Twitter Compares Govt Schools in Delhi, Gujarat, Trends #GujaratkeSchoolDekho Ahead of Polls

After Delhi deputy chief minister, Manish Sisodia visited government schools in Gujarat, there has been a political war going on on Twitter wherein people are comparing the education system and government schools in national capital and Gujarat. With the upcoming elections in the state, AAP minister Sisodia, pointed out that the Gujarat schools are in poor condition after 27 years of BJP rule in the state with the hashtag #GujaratkeSchoolDekho. The BJP-led state too is left no stone unturned to point out the similar condition of schools in the capital.

Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio in Delhi, visited two state-run schools in Gujarat’s Bhavnagar, the hometown of state education minister Jitu Vaghani. Sharing pictures of several government schools, he claimed that the premises are in bad shape with their walls covered in cobwebs and toilets stinking. He also added that guest teachers are managing the schools on their monthly salaries.

27 साल से गुजरात में सरकार चला रही भारतीय जनता पार्टी ने गुजरात के लोगों को कैसे सरकारी स्कूल दिए हैं, उसकी एक झलक ये देखिए.गुजरात के शिक्षा मंत्री की विधानसभा भावनगर में आज मैंने दो स्कूलों का दौरा किया. pic.twitter.com/TdMlEWBg7F — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) April 11, 2022

BJP has ruled Gujarat for 27 years and it took only 27 minutes inspection for @msisodia to expose Gujarat Model.Look at the pathetic state of Govt School in constituency of Gujarat’s Education Minister. #GujaratKeSchoolDekho pic.twitter.com/jG8BoT4PjL — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) April 11, 2022

Criticizing AAP, West Delhi BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma has claimed that Delhi government schools are in an equally miserable condition. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “Kejriwal’s world-class education model exposed."

He also invited the education and health ministers of BJP from Gujarat to visit the Delhi government schools and mohalla clinics. He further tweeted videos of the Delhi government schools that he visited said that he was informed by the staff that the children were forced to study in a building that was declared as “dangerous".

Like Sisodia, the BJP MP shared pictures of cracked walls and roofs of school buildings from Delhi. He said that AAP is doing advertisements worth crores of rupees but when it comes to the reality of education, it is all lies and fraud and schools are still running tin sheds.

करोड़ों रुपए के विज्ञापन ही हैं @ArvindKejriwal की शिक्षा क्रांति की असलियत, धरातल पर विकास के नाम पर सिर्फ झूठ और ठगी दिखती है।आज भी टीन शेड में स्कूल चल रहा है, केजरीवाल सरकार के 7 साल के कुशासन ने दिल्ली को बर्बाद कर दिया। pic.twitter.com/hv0oyIYwi4 — Parvesh Sahib Singh (@p_sahibsingh) April 11, 2022

AAP is contesting across all 182 seats in Gujarat assembly elections, which will be held in December this year. The party has recently won the majority in Punjab and is now eyeing Gujarat with education being one of the key targets.

