Home » News » education-career » Twitter Says #BanNEET, Know Reasons Behind Demand for Cancellation of Medical Entrance
3-MIN READ

Twitter Says #BanNEET, Know Reasons Behind Demand for Cancellation of Medical Entrance

NEET 2021 aspirant died of suicide allegedly due to fear of exam

NEET 2021: Many do not agree with the concept of having a centralised exam. In engineering apart from the central JEE Mains, students also get a chance to appear for state-level entrance exams. This option is not available with medical students.

After a student from Tamil Nadu, a NEET aspirant died of suicide the issue of the central medical entrance exam not been fit for candidates from rural India has come to the surface once again. People have started the Trend, #BanNEET on the microblogging site Twitter. The 19-year-old medical student was from a rural area of Tamil Nadu and was the son of a farmer. Tamil Nadu government for a long has been raising the issue of NEET not being fit for kids from socially, geographically, and economically underprivileged sections with the central government.

NEET 2021 LIVE updates

Academicians too have taken to Twitter and are demanding a ban on NEET. They claim that the exam is unfair. Many do not agree with the concept of having a centralised exam. In engineering apart from the central JEE Mains, students also get a chance to appear for state-level entrance exams. This option is not available with medical students. earlier colleges like AIIMS and JIPMER used to have their own entrance exam, however, the same now come under the ambit of NEET. Academicians claim this puts more pressure on students.

Exams aren’t bad but .. just an exam can’t decide our ability whether I’m a good doctor or bad doctor. We don’t need Neet it’s just a complicated paper which makes everyone struggle and suffer . and why only in TN students aren’t able clear it . We are much better . #BanNeet

— ks (@sparkingks) September 12, 2021

When shushant singh rajput hanged it became a huge outrage . But what abt the students who lost their lives? what justice do we students get? who do we approach? #BanNEET_SaveStudents #BanNeet pic.twitter.com/R9i8E3G5Tt

— ℳર.கௌசி (@koshi_twits) September 12, 2021

Many also claim that it is not the exam but changes in education system are needed

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

first published:September 12, 2021, 18:16 IST