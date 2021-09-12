Twitter Says #BanNEET, Know Reasons Behind Demand for Cancellation of Medical Entrance

After a student from Tamil Nadu, a NEET aspirant died of suicide the issue of the central medical entrance exam not been fit for candidates from rural India has come to the surface once again. People have started the Trend, #BanNEET on the microblogging site Twitter. The 19-year-old medical student was from a rural area of Tamil Nadu and was the son of a farmer. Tamil Nadu government for a long has been raising the issue of NEET not being fit for kids from socially, geographically, and economically underprivileged sections with the central government.

Academicians too have taken to Twitter and are demanding a ban on NEET. They claim that the exam is unfair. Many do not agree with the concept of having a centralised exam. In engineering apart from the central JEE Mains, students also get a chance to appear for state-level entrance exams. This option is not available with medical students. earlier colleges like AIIMS and JIPMER used to have their own entrance exam, however, the same now come under the ambit of NEET. Academicians claim this puts more pressure on students.

#BanNEET#BanNEET_SaveTNStudentsThe death tallies of students who are giving up their hopes their dreams and sometimes their very lives because of a profoundly unfair examination system is rising. This exam must be scrapped. https://t.co/lGAxpJ6E2y— Dr Meena Kandasamy ¦¦ இளவேனில் iḷavēṉil (@meenakandasamy) September 12, 2021

Exams aren’t bad but .. just an exam can’t decide our ability whether I’m a good doctor or bad doctor. We don’t need Neet it’s just a complicated paper which makes everyone struggle and suffer . and why only in TN students aren’t able clear it . We are much better . #BanNeet

— ks (@sparkingks) September 12, 2021

When shushant singh rajput hanged it became a huge outrage . But what abt the students who lost their lives? what justice do we students get? who do we approach? #BanNEET_SaveStudents #BanNeet pic.twitter.com/R9i8E3G5Tt

— ℳર.கௌசி (@koshi_twits) September 12, 2021

Many also claim that it is not the exam but changes in education system are needed

Still what we hv is a govt which wont think about possibility of having a board cum entrance xam, and jus keep talking about banning a xam for votes.Yes we wanted #BanNEET but yrs hv jus passed on with politicians using this. It is jus going to keep repeating with suicides — SK_RITZZ❤‍⚕️~ⒸⓈⓀ (@Rithishkumar16) September 12, 2021

What kind of society we are becoming?#BanNEET is trending. What about those aspirants who have given their time and labor to this exam? It is not the organization or the examination that is to be blame but the societal and family pressure that we are imposing on young minds.— Sayan_Culer  (@TheMessiah6821) September 12, 2021

A committee set up by the Tamil Nadu government had found that more students from affluent families tend to clear NEET as compared to those from economically backward families. Dr Jawahar Nesan, a member of the Justice AK Rajan committee formed by the government of Tamil Nadu told news18.com that the committee has analysed the performance of students during the MBBS course pre-NEET and post NEET and found that the performance of MBBS students who cleared NEET is poorer than students who got admitted in the course based on class 12 marks. Now, the state is considering a new law which can allow admissions to medical colleges based on class 12 marks instead of NEET. This is a suggestion by an official committee set up by the state government. The President’s assent should be received for the proposed Bill following passage in the House, which would ensure social justice and this also indicated the need for elimination of NEET, the government said.

