Twitter Suspends AISA's Jamia Unit Account Briefly Ahead of Protest Against Exams

Microblogging site Twitter on Tuesday suspended the account of All India Students Association’s (AISA) Jamia Milia Islamia (JMI) unit ahead of their online campaign demanding immediate cancellation of online examinations in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ahead of their scheduled Twitter campaign at 6 pm on Tuesday using #JamiaAgainstExams, Twitter suspended the official handle of AISA’s JMI unit without giving any reason. However, the account was restored much later in the day.

AISA’s JMI unit was demanding an alternative mode of assessment instead of holding examinations for promoting the students amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

POSTPONEMENTS JUST WON'T DO! Put an end to these farcical gestures, and cancel all examinations immediately!@jmiu_official @jamiaJTA#JamiaAgainstExams— AISA - Jamia Millia Islamia (@aisa_jamia) June 1, 2021

We demand the Jamia admin to stop blatantly pushing its anti-student agenda and pay attention to the concerns of the students, work out ways for making education accessible in a time of a global crisis! @jamiaJTA @jmiu_official#JamiaAgainstExams— AISA - Jamia Millia Islamia (@aisa_jamia) June 1, 2021

The students who took part in the online protest said that holding online exams amidst the grave COVID crisis can be problematic for many of them and hence the JMI administration should cancel the examination. The students said that they are also concerned about their mental and physical health.

The students said that they were unhappy over the suspension of the AISA JMI unit’s Twitter account.

The JMI administration is all set to conduct the examination from June 4, 2021. The students affiliated with AISA have been frequently tweeting against the decision of the university to hold online examinations amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the students, not only Delhi but also several other states are still suffering due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic and the faculties are also not in a position to conduct the examination.

Parts of country is slowly recovering from tragedy of second wave of pandemic which cost us hundreds & thousands of lives, @jmiu_official is again at imposing Exams on its students. Still, many regions are under Lockdown including Delhi, why this desperation? #JamiaAgainstExams— AISA - Jamia Millia Islamia (@aisa_jamia) June 1, 2021

Meanwhile, the admission process is ongoing in JMI for various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes for the academic session 2021-22. The application process which began on May 17 will continue till June 30. The JMI entrance test is scheduled to be conducted from July 26 onwards. Applicants have to clear the entrance test to secure their admission to JMI University.

