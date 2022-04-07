Two CBSE-affiliated Kolkata Schools Shut Down Indefinitely After Parents' Protest Against Fee Hike

Two of Kolkata’s leading private girls’ schools — GD Birla Centre for Education and Ashok Hall Girls’ HS School — have been shut down indefinitely citing a law and order crisis. Both the schools, owned by the BK Birla Group of Companies, have been shut in the wake of protests by guardians against fee hike by the school authorities.

As per reports, the schools had allegedly held back promotions and stopped the entry of students who failed to pay the full amount of hiked fees during the pandemic lockdown. Both the schools are affiliated with CBSE.

“In view of the present law and order situation caused by the agitation in and outside the school, we are forced to close the school, we are forced to close down the school for the safety an protection of the students and the teachers till further notice. Kindly bear with us," reads the notice by both the schools.

The matter has now gone to the Calcutta High Court which ruled on Wednesday that promotions cannot be withheld of students who did not pay the increased fees. At the same time, it also directed that the pending fees must be paid within two weeks. A day after the Calcutta HC order, both schools have been instructed to remain closed.

This has happened the mid-academic year, CBSE is set to begin the class 10 and 12 exams from April 26. Students have already appeared for the term 1 exam. It is likely to release the admit cards from mid-April. Students can download it from the official website or have to take the hall tickets by visiting their respective schools.

The board will conduct the term 2 exams in the format of a subjective question. The syllabus too was divided into two parts. The final result will be calculated by taking into consideration the term 1, 2, internal and practical marks.

