Two Civic Schools in Mumbai Turned Into Covid Care Centre for Prisoners Still Await Reopening

Over two lakh students studying in classes 1 to 7 returned to their respective classrooms in Mumbai as BMC reopened schools from December 15 onwards. But students of two civic schools situated in Mumbai’s Byculla area are still waiting for their turn to enter classrooms. These two BMC-run schools at Byculla are being used as a covid care facility by Arthur Road jail and Byculla District Prison. These schools are used for segregation and treatment of prisoners who have tested positive of covid-19.

City Collector Rajiv Nivatkar had requisitioned two civic schools at Byculla S bridge as a segregation centre for new entrants in Byculla and Arthur Road jails and the municipal school in ES Patanawala road as a Covid treatment facility.

According to jail authorities, they have selected these schools after seeing several locations, and safety-wise it’s most convenient to them, they claimed. These schools have not been vacated till now, as they hope to be provided with an alternative location which fit all parameters of security and safety.

The delay, however, is costing young children precious time in the classroom, which has come after two long years, but they can’t enjoy the ambience just yet.

Reacting to the situation, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said “Two schools are being used as a quarantine facility for jailed inmates, their treatment is also on. But I have spoken to the jailer also, and talks are on, we asked them to keep one school if you want and you can keep a strict vigil on positive jailed inmates, but the other school you should vacate so students can use."

For now, there has been no concrete solution to this issue but the BMC education department is in talks with the jail authorities, and hopefully, the issue will be resolved soon so that students of these schools can resume physical classes soon.

