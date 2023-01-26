Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that if two sisters are studying in a private school, the state government will pay the fees of one.

Provision for this is being made in the next financial year’s budget. This will benefit lakhs of girl students studying in primary, upper primary and secondary schools.

Adityanath had said some time ago that if two real sisters study in a school, then the management of that school should be requested to waive the fees of one. If this is not possible from the management level, then the state government will compensate the fees of one of the sisters.

The Basic Education department has sent a proposal to include this in next year’s budget.

According to government sources, a token amount of Rs one crore will be arranged for this. As the demand increases, more amount will be given to the department. By giving the token amount, the head will be opened in view of the financial rules. Due to this, there will be no problem in budget allocation as per the requirement.

Before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the state government is also preparing to significantly increase the budget for roads.

According to high-level sources, till now the focus was on completing the ongoing works, but in the next financial year, a substantial amount would also be paid for the new works (Schedule of New Demands).

Major district-level roads and state highways are also being planned to be widened to a minimum of seven metres. Apart from this, funds will also be given for many new schemes for the Irrigation Department and the Urban Development Department. If budget experts are to be believed, the budget for the next financial year will be more than Rs 7 lakh crore. This has been discussed at the highest level.

