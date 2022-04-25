Two Students Test Covid-positive at La Martiniere College in UP, Campus Shut

After Covid-19 cases were reported at the La Martiniere Girls’ College in Lucknow, the campus has been shut. The cases were first reported two days ago, following which the authorities have shut the college.

The two students, who have been tested positive are of classes 2 and 6 and are siblings. The news broke out after the parents of the students informed the school principal Ashrita Dass about their children testing Covid-positive on Sunday.

“We have closed the school for two days. No online or offline class of any standard will be held for two days. We are requesting the Lucknow Municipal Corporation for complete sanitisation of the campus,” Dass said, reported IANS. She added that the board examination scheduled on Monday will be held after the complete sanitization of the school campus.

Meanwhile, the State Health department has claimed that they will be conducting contact tracing of the two infected students and testing all those persons who came in contact with them.

“We will be conducting deep sanitisation of the premises on Monday and Tuesday when the school is shut. The principal will also provide us with the list of people the children may have come in touch for contact tracing,” said Lucknow Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Milind Wardhan.

“The parents of the students are also Covid-positive but there is no travel history associated with either of the four people. The students had mild symptoms of cold after which the family got tested and all four of them tested positive,” he added.

This is not the first covid-19 case reported in the schools. As the covid cases are increasing and several students have tested positive in schools, the Uttar Pradesh government has issued fresh guidelines for schools. According to the new directives, masks have been made mandatory for all students, teachers and other staff in schools in Noida, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Baghpat and Lucknow. The direction adds that entry to school would be allowed only after thorough hand wash and/or hand sanitization, reported India Today.

