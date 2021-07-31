Uttarakhand Board 2021: UBSE Class 10th, 12th Results Soon at ubse.uk.gov.in; Here's All You Need to Know

The Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE) will declare class 10 and 12 results on July 31, 11 AM. Once the result goes live, it will be available on the official website of the board and students can check their results by logging on to ubse.uk.gov.in and entering the required details like roll number or registration number to get the result.

Students can check their results at news18.com directly by filling the form below -

The result will also be available via an SMS facility where candidates can send SMS in prescribed format to receive their results on their phones. According to a Supreme Court directive, all education boards were required to declare their results on or before 31 July 2021 and UK board is now declaring the result for the academic year 2020-21. UBSE was among the education boards that decided to cancel the examination from classes 10 and 12 in wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Evaluation Criteria

This year, more than 1.7 lakh students had registered for class 10 and 12 examinations in the Uttarakhand board. First, the board exam for class 10 was cancelled which was later followed by the cancellation of the class 12 exams. After which the board came up with its evaluation scheme. Under this scheme class, 10 results were supposed to be calculated on a 75:25 formula with 75 per cent weightage to class 9th marks and 25 percentage weightage to the candidate’s performance in half-yearly and other internal examinations in class 10.

Similarly, a 50:40:10 formula was used for the calculation of class 12 marks. This included 50 per cent weightage to class 10 marks, 40 per cent weightage to class 11 marks and 10 per cent weightage to the candidate’s performance in internal examination in class 10

Passing Marks

UBSE candidates for classes 10 and 12 need to secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject and overall to promote to the next class. In the case of a practical examination in a subject, the candidate has to secure 33 per cent separately in both practical and theory marks. In 2020, 80.26 per cent of the total candidates who had appeared for the class 12 examination were declared pass, similarly, the passing percentage for the class was 83.65.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here