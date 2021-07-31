Uttarakhand Board 10th, 12th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: UBSE Website Not Working, Where to Check

Uttarakhand Board 10th, 12th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: The Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE) will declare the class 10 and 12 results today, July 31 at 11 am. Registered students can check the results by visiting the official website of the Uttarakhand board — ubse.uk.gov.in or uaresults.nic.in. News18.com will host the results and students will be able to check their marks directly here.
The results will be announced by the state Education Minister Arvind Pandey in a press conference. Over 1.48 lakh students will get their 10th and over 1.22 lakh will get their class 12th results today at 11 am, shortly after the press conference.
While class 10 students have been evaluated on the basis of their class 9 marks as well as class 10 internal, Class 12 results are being prepared based on class 10, 11 final marks and 12 pre board marks. From the next academic year, UBSE will hold two board exams – one objective and one subjective – on the lines of CBSE.
Uttarakhand board 10th, 12th result 2021: Where to check
If the official website of UBSE, ubse.uk.gov.in, is not working students can check at uaresults.nic.in using their roll number. It can also be checked through SMS and DigiLocker app
UBSE 10th, 12th result 2021: Steps to check
Step 1: Go to ubse.uk.gov.in or uaresults.nic.in
Step 2: Click on class 10 or 12 result link
Step 3: Enter your roll number, security pin, and date of birth
Step 4: Result will appear on a new page
Step 5: Download and take a print out for future reference.
UBSE 10th, 12th result: Important websites
The UBSE will declare the Class 10 and Class 12 results 2021 on their official websites, ubse.uk.gov.in, and uaresults.nic.in. The students can check their results via SMS as well as on News18.com.
UBSE 10th, 12th result 2021: Check via DigiLocker
Step 1: Go to the official website of DigiLocker -- digilocker.gov.in
Step 2: Click on ‘Register for DigiLocker’
Step 3: Enter your mobile number.
Step 4: Enter OTP sent to mobile no. Set your username and password
Step 5: Enter your Aadhar number
Step 6: Sign in using your registered user name and password to check results.
Uttarakhand board 10th, 12th result 2021: How are marks prepared?
Due to the cancellation of the exams this year because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the class 10 and 12 results are prepared using a different evaluation process. For class 10 students, 75 per cent weightage has been given to marks obtained in Class 9 and 25 per cent to class 10 internals and pre-boards. For class 12 students, 50 per cent weightage has been given to their performance in Class 10, 40 per cent to class 11, and remaining 10 per cent to class 12 internals and practicals.
Uttarakhand Board 10th, 12th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: As many as 148350 students have registered for the 10th board exam and 122198 students for 12th board exam. Students who will not be satisfied can appear for a written to be held at a later date.
