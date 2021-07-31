CHANGE LANGUAGE
Uttarakhand Board 10th, 12th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: UBSE Website Not Working, Where to Check




Uttarakhand Board 10th, 12th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: UBSE Website Not Working, Where to Check

Uttarakhand Board 10th, 12th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: UBSE to declare result today at ubse.uk.gov.in or uaresults.nic.in. Check details here.

News18.com | July 31, 2021, 11:09 IST
Uttarakhand board result, UBSE result, UBSE 10th result, UBSE 12th result, Uttarakhand board 10th result, Uttarakhand board 12th result, UBSE Class 10 Result, UBSE Class 12 results, UBSE result 2021

Event Highlights

Uttarakhand Board 10th, 12th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: The Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE) will declare the class 10 and 12 results today, July 31 at 11 am. Registered students can check the results by visiting the official website of the Uttarakhand board — ubse.uk.gov.in or uaresults.nic.in. News18.com will host the results and students will be able to check their marks directly here.

The results will be announced by the state Education Minister Arvind Pandey in a press conference. Over 1.48 lakh students will get their 10th and over 1.22 lakh will get their class 12th results today at 11 am, shortly after the press conference.

While class 10 students have been evaluated on the basis of their class 9 marks as well as class 10 internal, Class 12 results are being prepared based on class 10, 11 final marks and 12 pre board marks. From the next academic year, UBSE will hold two board exams – one objective and one subjective – on the lines of CBSE.

Jul 31, 2021 11:09 (IST)

Uttarakhand board 10th, 12th result 2021: Where to check

If the official website of UBSE, ubse.uk.gov.in, is not working students can check at uaresults.nic.in using their roll number. It can also be checked through SMS and DigiLocker app...read more

Jul 31, 2021 11:01 (IST)

UBSE 10th, 12th result 2021: Check via SMS

Step 1: Type UK10 'Roll Number’ for UBSE Class 10 result and UK12 ‘Roll Number’ for UBSE Class 12 result
Step 3: Send to 56263
Step 4: You will receive the result in a text message

Jul 31, 2021 10:58 (IST)

Uttarkhand board 10th, 12th result 2021: What to check?

All students must check the results carefully. Apart from their marks, candidates must check for their personal details. In case of any error, raise the matter to the school authorities immediately.

Jul 31, 2021 10:57 (IST)

UBSE 10th, 12th result 2021: Steps to check

Step 1: Go to ubse.uk.gov.in or uaresults.nic.in
Step 2: Click on class 10 or 12 result link
Step 3: Enter your roll number, security pin, and date of birth
Step 4: Result will appear on a new page
Step 5: Download and take a print out for future reference.

Jul 31, 2021 10:51 (IST)

Uttarakhand board 10th, 12th result 2021: Direct link to get result

Jul 31, 2021 10:46 (IST)

Uttarakhand board last year's toppers

In 2020, the class 12 exam was topper was Beauty Vatsal with 96.60% marks. While Yugal Joshi secured the second place with 95.40% marks and Rahul Yadav came third with 95% marks.  While, Gaurav Saklani topped class 10 exam with 98.20% marks.

Jul 31, 2021 10:40 (IST)

UBSE 10th, 12th result: Important websites

The UBSE will declare the Class 10 and Class 12 results 2021 on their official websites, ubse.uk.gov.in, and uaresults.nic.in. The students can check their results via SMS as well as on News18.com....read more

Jul 31, 2021 10:18 (IST)

UBSE 10th, 12th result 2021: Passing marks

Both classes 10 and 12 need a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject and overall to pass the exam. Students not happy with marks can appear for written exams to be held at a later date.

Jul 31, 2021 10:15 (IST)

UBSE 10th, 12th result 2021: What happened last year?

In 2020, as many as 150,289 students had registered for class 10 exams, out of which 83.65% passed the exam. For class 12, about 121,126 students registered and 80.26% cleared the exam.

Jul 31, 2021 10:05 (IST)

UBSE 10th, 12th result 2021: Direct link to check

Jul 31, 2021 10:03 (IST)

Uttarakhand board 10th, 12 result 2021 soon

The UBSE is set to announce the class 10, 12 results in another hour at 11 pm on the official website of the board -- ubse.uk.gov.in. It will also be available at uaresults.nic.in or can be downloaded via the DigiLocker App.

Jul 31, 2021 10:00 (IST)

UBSE 10th, 12th results: Credentials required to login

To access results at ubse.uk.gov.in, students will need their roll or registration number provided to them on their admit card/hall ticket. Thus, students are advised to keep their hall tickets in handy before the results are announced.

Jul 31, 2021 09:58 (IST)

UBSE 10th, 12th result 2021: Check via DigiLocker

Step 1: Go to the official website of DigiLocker -- digilocker.gov.in
Step 2: Click on ‘Register for DigiLocker’
Step 3: Enter your mobile number. 
Step 4: Enter OTP sent to mobile no. Set your username and password
Step 5: Enter your Aadhar number
Step 6: Sign in using your registered user name and password to check results.

Jul 31, 2021 09:51 (IST)

Uttarakhand board 10th, 12th result 2021: How are marks prepared?

Due to the cancellation of the exams this year because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the class 10 and 12 results are prepared using a different evaluation process. For class 10 students, 75 per cent weightage has been given to marks obtained in Class 9 and 25 per cent to class 10 internals and pre-boards. For class 12 students, 50 per cent weightage has been given to their performance in Class 10, 40 per cent to class 11, and remaining 10 per cent to class 12 internals and practicals.

Jul 31, 2021 09:41 (IST)

Uttarakhand board 10th, 12th result 2021 via SMS

Apart from the official website, students can check their results through SMS. Just type UK10 or UK12, write your roll number and send it to 56263. Once released, the result will be sent to the mobile phone via text message.

Jul 31, 2021 09:37 (IST)

Uttarakhand board 10th, 12th result 2021: How to check

Step 1. Visit the official website of UBSE -- ubse.uk.gov.in
Step 2. Click on the link for Class 10/12 results
Step 3. Enter roll number to log in
Step 4. The result will appear on the screen. Download and save.

Jul 31, 2021 09:33 (IST)

UBSE 10th, 12th result 2021 today

The Uttarakhand Board will declare the class 10, 12 results today at 11 am. Once declared, the results will be available at ubse.uk.gov.in and uaresults.nic.in. It  will be announced by the state Education Minister Arvind Pandey in a press conference.

Uttarakhand Board 10th, 12th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: UBSE Website Not Working, Where to Check
Uttarakhand Board to declare 10th, 12th results today (Representative image)

Uttarakhand Board 10th, 12th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: As many as 148350 students have registered for the 10th board exam and 122198 students for 12th board exam. Students who will not be satisfied can appear for a written to be held at a later date.

