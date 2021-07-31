Uttarakhand Board 10th, 12th Result 2021: How to Check, via SMS, DigiLocker

The Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE) will declare the Class 10 and Class 12 results 2021 on their official websites, ubse.uk.gov.in, and uaresults.nic.in. The students who had registered for the examination can check the result using their roll number.

Uttarakhand Board 10th, 12th Result 2021 LIVE Updates

Besides, students can check through SMS as well as directly on News18.com by registering on the form below:

UBSE 10th, 12th result 2021: How to check

Step 1: Open any internet browser of your choice and search for ubse.uk.gov.in or uaresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, click on the relevant hyperlink depending upon your class

Step 3: You will be directed to a new window wherein you will have to enter your roll number, security pin, and date of birth

Step 4: Your UBSE Class 10 or UBSE Class 12 result 2021 will open on a new page

Step 5: Download and take a print of the document for future reference.

All students must carefully check the result document for their personal details. In case there is any error then the candidate must raise the matter with the concerned authorities.

UBSE 10th, 12th result via SMS

The UBSE Class 10 and UBSE Class 12 students can also check their result via SMS. In order to do so, these steps have to be followed:

Step 1: Open the message body of your phone

Step 2: Type UK10 ‘Roll Number’ for UBSE Class 10 result and UK12 ‘Roll Number’ for UBSE Class 12 result

Step 3: Send the text message to 56263

Step 4: You will receive the result in an SMS, once declared

UBSE 10th, 12th result 2021: Check via DigiLocker

Step 1: Go to the DigiLocker website — digilocker.gov.in or download the app

Step 2: Click on ‘Register for DigiLocker’

Step 3: Enter a valid mobile number. Enter the OTP sent to the registered mobile number

Step 4: Set your username and password

Step 5: Enter your Aadhar number

Step 6: Sign in using your registered user name and password to check results.

This year, the Uttarakhand board did not conduct the board exams due to the impact of the second wave of COVID-19 in the state. Therefore, the students this year have been marked on the basis of their performance in internal assessment.

Those students who are not satisfied with the result can appear for the board exam when the coronavirus situation is better in the state. The date sheet for the examination will be released by the board on the official website in due course of time.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here