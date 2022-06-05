Uttarakhand Class 10, 12 Board Results to be out Tomorrow

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education is all set to release the UK Board Result 2022 for class 10 as well as class 12 tomorrow, on June 6. As per the media reports, the results will be declared at 4 PM and class 12 result will be declared before class 10. The results are expected to be out in June first week. Once released, the candidates can be check it on the official websites at uaresults.nic.in and ubse.uk.gov.in.

The board conducted the UK board Class 10, 12 exam from March 28 to April 19, 2022. Students who appeared in the exams will be able to check the UK board result 2022 Class 10 and 12.

Uttarakhand board results 2022: How to Check?

Step 1. Visit the official website.

Step 2. Click on the link for the Uttarakhand Class 10, 12 Board results that is given on the main page

Step 3. Enter the required details such as your UBSE roll number to login

Step 4. Your Uttarakhand Board results 2022 will appear on the screen

Take a printout for future use

Step 5. Type in your UK12 (for Class 12) or UK10 and you UBSE roll number.

Send the message to 56263.

Step 6. The Uttarakhand Board results 2022 will appear on your mobile phone.

Last year over 1.48 lakh students had registered for class 10th and over 1.22 lakh had enrolled in class 12th. This was the first time the UBSE announced results based on the non-exam assessment formula.

In 2020, class 10 pass percentage was 76.91 per cent. This year, UBSE has recorded a pass percentage of 99.09 which is a significant increase from last year.

As per previous trends, the scores for class 12 will be released first, followed by Class 10. Students need to score a minimum of 33 per cent in individual subjects, as well as overall, to qualify the exam. Those who are unable to reach the minimum passing marks, will have to sit for supplementary exams, the date of which will be announced later.

