UBTER Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021: Application Process Begins Today

The Uttarakhand Board of Technical Education will begin the application process for the recruitment of Staff Nurse (Group C) posts today. All the eligible male and female candidates can apply online for UBERT Staff Nurse Recruitment 2020 from today onwards at ubter.in or ubtersn.in. The last date of registration for UBTER Staff Nurse is March 3. However, candidates can take print of their online application till March 5.

UBTER Staff Nurse Recruitment: How to Apply Online

Step 1: Visit at ubter.in or ubtersn.in

Step 2: Click on apply online option

Step 3: Then, click on the registration profile

Step 4: Fill all the required details in the online application form

Step 5: Upload photo and signature along with the required documents

Step 6: Submit the application fee

Step 7: Click on the final submission button

Step 8: Take a print out of application form

UBTER Vacancy Details:

Total Posts - 1238

Staff Nurse (Female) - 990 posts

Unreserved-565

Schedule Caste -170

Schedule Tribe -30

Other Backward Classes-119

Economically Weaker Sections -106

Staff Nurse (Male) - 248 Posts

Unreserved -144

Schedule Caste -42

Schedule Tribe -07

Other Backward Classes -29

Economically Weaker Sections -26

Pay Scale:

Candidates shall be eligible for a pay scale of Rs 9300-34800 with GP- Rs 4600

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Candidates should have either one of the following:

Candidate should have completed B.Sc in Nursing from a University or Institution recognized by Indian Nursing Council or B.Sc. Nursing in a recognized University or Institution or Basic B.Sc Nursing from University recognized by Indian Nursing Council.

Basic BCC Nursing from Indian Nursing Council recognized University or Institute or Indian Diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery / Psychiatry from a University recognized by Nursing Council

Registration certificate in the form of B.Sc (Hons) or B.Sc Nursing or Post Basic B.Sc Nursing or General Nursing and Midwifery / Psychiatry from Uttarakhand / Indian Nursing and Nursing Council.

Candidates must have a working knowledge of Hindi.

Age Limit:

Candidates applying for this vacancy must be 21 to 42 years old.