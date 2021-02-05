UBTER Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021: Application Process Begins Today
The last date of registration for UBTER Staff Nurse is March 3, 2021.
- Last Updated: February 05, 2021, 18:03 IST
The Uttarakhand Board of Technical Education will begin the application process for the recruitment of Staff Nurse (Group C) posts today. All the eligible male and female candidates can apply online for UBERT Staff Nurse Recruitment 2020 from today onwards at ubter.in or ubtersn.in. The last date of registration for UBTER Staff Nurse is March 3. However, candidates can take print of their online application till March 5.
UBTER Staff Nurse Recruitment: How to Apply Online
Step 1: Visit at ubter.in or ubtersn.in
Step 2: Click on apply online option
Step 3: Then, click on the registration profile
Step 4: Fill all the required details in the online application form
Step 5: Upload photo and signature along with the required documents
Step 6: Submit the application fee
Step 7: Click on the final submission button
Step 8: Take a print out of application form
UBTER Vacancy Details:
Total Posts - 1238
Staff Nurse (Female) - 990 posts
Unreserved-565
Schedule Caste -170
Schedule Tribe -30
Other Backward Classes-119
Economically Weaker Sections -106
Staff Nurse (Male) - 248 Posts
Unreserved -144
Schedule Caste -42
Schedule Tribe -07
Other Backward Classes -29
Economically Weaker Sections -26
Pay Scale:
Candidates shall be eligible for a pay scale of Rs 9300-34800 with GP- Rs 4600
Educational Qualification and Experience:
Candidates should have either one of the following:
Candidate should have completed B.Sc in Nursing from a University or Institution recognized by Indian Nursing Council or B.Sc. Nursing in a recognized University or Institution or Basic B.Sc Nursing from University recognized by Indian Nursing Council.
Basic BCC Nursing from Indian Nursing Council recognized University or Institute or Indian Diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery / Psychiatry from a University recognized by Nursing Council
Registration certificate in the form of B.Sc (Hons) or B.Sc Nursing or Post Basic B.Sc Nursing or General Nursing and Midwifery / Psychiatry from Uttarakhand / Indian Nursing and Nursing Council.
Candidates must have a working knowledge of Hindi.
Age Limit:
Candidates applying for this vacancy must be 21 to 42 years old.