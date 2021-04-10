UCEED 2021 First Round of Seat Allotment List Out: Here's What's Next

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has declared the UCEED 2021 first round seat allotment list today on April 10. Candidates who have participated in the Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination (UCEED) 2021 round 1 counselling can check their status on the official website uceed.iitb.ac.in. Those having their name in the first-round seat allotment list can freeze/float by making the payment of the seat acceptance fee by April 26.

Candidates can submit seat acceptance fee only once. Thus, the candidates who will choose ‘float’, need not pay the seat acceptance fee in subsequent rounds. By choosing freeze the candidate accepts a seat and by choosing float, candidates wait for the next round without booking any seat.

Here’s how to check the UCEED 2021 seat allotment list

Step 1. All the appeared candidates can visit the official website of UCEED at uceed.iitb.ac.in.

Step 2. On the homepage, click on UCEED 2021 Round 1 seat allotment result link

Step 3. A PDF file will open in the next window.

Step 4. candidates can read the instructions carefully and search for their roll number in the allotted candidates’ list

Step 5. They must download the Seat allotment list and keep it safe for further reference

If the selected candidates do not sumit the seat acceptance fee on or before the deadline or decline the admission, they will not be considered for the subsequent round of seat allotment. Also, his allotted seats will be cancelled and no further requests in this regard shall be entertained. Those choosing ‘float’ option, will be eligible to participate in the subsequent round of counselling.

Aspirants must note that the withdrawal of seats can only be done by August 16. those opting for withdrawal/cancellation of their provisionally allotted seats on or before August 16, 2021, will get the refund after deduction of processing charges. However, those withdrawing their allotted seats after August 16 will not be eligible to get a refund.

The varsity will release the second round of seat allotment on May 10. Examinees are advised to keep visiting the official website of UCEED 2021 for further updates.

