UCEED 2022 Admit Cards to Release Today: Steps to Download

The Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED) admit cards will be released by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay today 0 January 12. The UCEED admit cards were first scheduled to be released on January 8 which were then deferred to be released on January 12. Candidates can download the admit card from the registration portal by visiting the official website: www.uceed.iitb.ac.in.

The admit card will contain details of the candidate, including the UCEED registration ID and roll number. It will also have details on exam timing, enter time, venue, and covid-19 guidelines to be followed during the exam. It is mandatory for candidates to carry a hard copy of their admit card to the exam hall for verification and authentication

UCEED Admit Card: Steps to Download

Step 1: Visit the official website: www.uceed.iitb.ac.in.

Step 2: Among the three tiles visible just below the name of the website, click on Registration (blue tile).

Step 3: Clicking the tile will redirect you to another page that will have another tab titled ‘Registration Portal.’ Click on the tab.

Step 4: You will be redirected to a page containing the ‘Login’ hyperlink. Click on the link.

Step 5: Enter your credentials, i.e., Email ID and password.

Step 6: Once your account is open, your admit card will be visible for download.

Candidates are required to check all the details of the admit card. In case of wrong details or any other discrepancy, the candidate is required to contact the UCEED office stationed at the IIT Bombay premise before 5:00 PM on January 14.

The Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design will be conducted on January 23, 2022. The test will take place for three hours, i.e., from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM. The exam will be conducted in two parts – Part A: Computer-based Test and Part B: Sketching – both of which are compulsory.

The exam will be held in a total of 24 cities. The candidates are required to compulsorily choose three cities in order of preference. The final answer key of the examination will be released on January 31, while the final results are expected to be out on March 10.

