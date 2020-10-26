UCEED, CEED 2021: Last Date for Online Registration Extended Till October 31

The last date for online registration for Undergraduate Common Entrance for Design (UCEED), and Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) 2021 has been extended by seven days, i.e. till October 31, 2020. The candidates can visit the official website of UCEED at uceed.iitb.ac.in to register for admissions into the various programmes being offered. This is the second extension being given in the interest of students.

Earlier, the last date was extended by a week till October 24. For CEED 2021, candidates can visit ceed.iitb.ac.in to register.

After the deadline, candidates will still have the option to register online by paying a late fee of Rs 500. The last date to do the same is November 7, 2020.

Steps to register for UCEED 2021:

Step 1: Go to the official website at uceed.iitb.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the “Register” button available on the landing page

Step 3: On the new page, enter your Email ID and then click on “Register” button

Step 4: Fill in the application form with appropriate choices and information

Step 5: Pay the registration fee and submit the application form

Step 6: Take a print out of the acknowledgement receipt for future use

Steps to register for CEED 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official website at ceed.iitb.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the “Registration Form” button available on the landing page

Step 3: Click on the “Register” button available on the landing page

Step 4: On the new page, enter your Email ID and then click on “Register” button

Step 5: Fill in the application form with appropriate choices and information

Step 6: Pay the registration fee and submit the application form

Step 7: Take a print out of the acknowledgement receipt for future use

UCEED 2021 is being conducted by Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, under the guidance of the UCEED-CEED Implementation Committee 2021. It is open to candidates of all nationalities. Candidates seeking admission to the Bachelor Degree programme in Design (BDes) programmes in the academic year 2021-2022 at Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB), Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IITG), Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH), and Indian Institute of Information Technology Design and Manufacturing Jabalpur (IIITDMJ) need to qualify in the UCEED 2021 entrance exam.

Check the official notification for UCEED 2021 here.

CEED 2021 will be conducted on January 17, 2021 (Sunday) from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm. The qualified students will be eligible to apply for the MDes and Ph.D programmes in various institutes with the specializations.

Check the official notification for CEED 2021 here.