UCEED Results Today at uceed.iitb.ac.in, How to Download

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will release the results of UCEED 2022 today, March 10. Once released, it will be available at uceed.iitb.ac.in. Candidates will need their application number and password created during the registration process to check the result. The scorecards can be downloaded from March 14 and will be available till June 14 on the official website.

IIT Bombay had released the preliminary and final answer keys already. On the basis of the final answer key, the results will be released. “All shortlisted candidates will get a common merit rank (All India Rank). All shortlisted candidates are considered as qualified candidates in UCEED 2022," reads the official notice.

Hard copy of the UCEED scorecard will not be sent to the qualified candidates either by post or by email. Further, obtaining a rank in UCEED 2022 does not guarantee admission to the BDes programme.

UCEED 2022 Result: How to check

Step 1- Visit the official website of UCEED

Step 2 – On the homepage, click on the UCEED result

Step 3 – Log in with the required credentials

Step 4. Download the result of UCEED 2022 for further use

The UCEED 2022 exams were held on January 23 from 9 am to 12 noon. The exam had two parts — A and B. The final score will be calculated by giving 25 per cent weightage to marks obtained in Part A and 75 per cent weightage to Part B. Rank list will be prepared based on the total marks of both parts.

UCEED is for admissions to designing courses at the IITs including IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati, IIT Delhi, IIT Hyderabad, and Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design and Manufacturing, Jabalpur (IIITDMJ). The UCEED score will be valid for one year from the date of declaration of result.

