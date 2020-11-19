UCIL 2020 Admit Card Released at ucil.gov.in; Check Steps to Download

UCIL recruitment 2020 | The Uranium Corporation of India Limited (UCIL) has released the admit card for the recruitment exam for various posts including Trainee, Apprentice and Attendant on its official website.

Candidates who had registered in the recruitment process will now be able to download their UCIL Admit Card 2020 from ucil.gov.in. The candidates will have to take a computer-based test at the designated exam centres, the address of which will be mentioned in the admit card.

There are a total of 136 vacancies for the following positions: Graduate Operational Trainee (Chemical), Mining Mate-C, Boiler-cum-Compressor Attendant-A, Winding Engine Driver-B, Blaster-B, Apprentice (Mining Mate) & Apprentice (Laboratory Assistant). The age limit for each post has been mentioned in the detailed advertisement. Adequate relaxations in the age limit have been provided based on the category the candidate belongs to.

The UCIL recruitment exam will be conducted on December 6 (Sunday).

Direct Link to download UCIL 2020 Admit Card:

https://cdn.digialm.com//EForms/configuredHtml/1258/65230/login.html

Steps to download UCIL 2020 Admit Card:

Step 1: Enter the name of the official website of UCIL at ucil.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the “Jobs” tab

Step 3: Click on the link: “Download Admit Card for Computer Based Test to be held on 06/12/2020 against Advt. No.02/2020”

Alternatively, click on the Direct Link mentioned above

Step 4: Enter your User ID and Password in the input fields and click on ‘Login’ Button

Step 5: Click on the link available to download the UCIL Exam 2020 Admit Card

The duration of the exam will be two hours in which candidates will be given 120 multiple choice questions to solve. Each question will carry one mark. There will be no negative marking. The question paper will be in English and Hindi languages.

The examination process was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Initially, the closing date for online submission of applications was June 22, which was extended August 10 later.

If the candidates face any problems in downloading the Admit Card, they can contact the Helpdesk on 022-61306250 between 10 AM and 5 PM from Monday to Friday. They can also send their queries via email to ucilrect2020@gmail.com.