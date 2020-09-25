UGC Announces New Guidelines on Exams, Academic Calender 2020-2021, Session to Begin from November 1

The University Grant Commission (UGC) has announced the revised guidelines for the new academic session 2020-21. As per the new academic calendar, the session will start from November 1.

UGC has already informed all the universities that the admission process for undergraduate and postgraduate courses should be completed by October 31. The notification states, “Merit/entrance based admissions to the first-year programmes for the session 2020-21 be completed by the end of October 2020. The last date for admissions to fill up the remaining vacant seats shall be November 30.”

Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ announced the same and shared the notification. He tweeted, “In view of the #COVID19 Pandemic, @ugc_india has issued guidelines on Examinations & Academic Calendar for UG & PG Students for the Session 2020-21.”

According to the revised academic calendar, the examinations will be conducted between March 8 and March 26, 2021. The semester break is likely to start from March 27 and end on April 4 next year.

The commission has also directed all universities and institutes to follow 6-day class in a week for 2020-21 batch to ensure that the courses finish before the exams. The universities have been directed to reduce vacation breaks and holidays as the session has been delayed due to novel coronavirus outbreak. UGC said the final results of the new session should not be delayed and students should get their degree on time.

A full refund of fees will be made to students and parents who faced financial problems due to COVID-19 lockdown in case of cancellation of admissions or migration of students for this session, till November 30. Candidates can visit the official website https://www.ugc.ac.in/ for more details.