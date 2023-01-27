UGC Approves Online, Distance Learning Courses by 3 More HEIs, Apply by March 31

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has approved and allowed three additional Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) to offer programmes in the online and distance learning modes. These courses are for the academic sessions beginning in January-February 2023. The HEIs that were approved by the Commission are Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences (Himachal Pradesh), Galgotias University (Uttar Pradesh), and Vivekananda Global University (Rajasthan).

The Commission granted clearance to these HEIs only after receiving an affidavit that attested to compliance with the UGC (ODL, Online Programmes) Regulations, 2020, and the specified fee. The admission deadline for each academic session will be notified by the UGC soon. Following this, HEIs will upload the admission details within fifteen days. However, for the academic sessions starting from January - February 2023, the deadline for admission is March 31.

“The list shall be updated from time to time, as required. Accordingly, the stakeholders are requested to refer to the various public notice on the UGC DEB website,” reads the notice.

The three HEIs are entitled to offer online courses till they are complying National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) or National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranking requirements, according to the UGC regulations.

Details on three Higher Education Institutions

Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences (Himachal Pradesh): There will be only one programme that is available which is the Master of Business Administration (MBA) in open and ODL format.

Vivekananda Global University (Rajasthan): There will be a total of three programmes offered which are Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA), Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), and Master of Business Administration (MBA) in open and ODL modes.

Galgotias University (Uttar Pradesh): There will be a total of five courses offered which are Master of Business Administration (MBA), Master of Computer Application (MCA), Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA), and Master of Commerce in open and ODL modes.

UGC had earlier instructed all HEIs offering online and ODL courses to create Academic Bank of Credit (ABC) IDs of its students and deposit their credits. So as per the new National Education Policy (NEP), ABC will be aimed at promoting interdisciplinary and multidisciplinary academic mobility among HEls across India.

