UGC Asks College Students to Become Young Warriors, Spread Awareness About Covid-19

The University Grants Commission (UGC) released a circular urging universities and colleges to participate in Young Warriors - a youth-led movement to combat COVID-19. The Young Warrior movement was launched by UNICEF earlier this year, on May 10. The programme was launched for actions against COVID-19 in a meaningful and engaging way, the commission said.

The commission, in its circular, urged the Vice-Chancellors of universities and principals of colleges to organise YuWaah Echoes by Young Warrior. The event will have knowledge sessions, talks, presentations, competitions and challenges.

The UGC has also stated that the event is an opportunity to engage students in a unique learning and experiential journey around COVID-19. There will be four activities at this event and students completing one or more activities will be given a participation certificate from UNICEF.

Solve-A-Thon: Students can participate in this activity by sharing their innovative ideas to uphold COVID-19 appropriate behaviour in their peer networks and communities. They can register on the YuWaah portal as individuals or teams and submit their ideas. The top 25 ideas will be awarded winner certificates.

Artists Unite: Artists Unite will provide a platform to young warriors for self-expression through art like musical poetry ‘Open Mic’. Students are urged to participate in live sessions and become the voice of change through art.

COVID Academy: The third activity is COVID Academy which provides a free one-stop multimedia knowledge platform with 400+ learning materials on COVID-19 and issues faced by young people during the pandemic.

Quiz Masters: The fourth and last activity is a multi-level quiz which would include questions from Young Warriors Knowledge Hub.

Those willing to participate in any of these activities will be required to register themselves at yuwaah.org. There is no limit on students’ participation. The winners of the above activities will be recognized by UNICEF on a national platform.

