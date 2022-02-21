UGC asks Colleges to Celebrate 'Vigyan Sarvatra Pujyate' Week

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked colleges to celebrate the Vigyan Sarvatra Pujyate or science week. A mega expo and book fair will be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here as part of the science week celebration. It will be held from February 22 to 28 under the aegis of the Ministry of Culture and the Office of the PSA, Govt of India,

The event will be held as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and will include five themes — annals of science, milestones of modern science and technology, Swadeshi Paramparik inventions and innovations, transforming India, and bringing out stories of people in science.

“As a part of the conclusion, week-long festivities and celebrations under the title “Vigyan Sarvatra Pujyate are being organized during February 22-28, 2022 culminating with the National Science Day on 28th February," the official notice by UGC read.

“The celebration week activities are being organised simultaneously across 75 locations. The location wise- schedule of events like lectures, expositions, science literature festival, competitions, etc and resources like radio programmes, books and films are available on the Vigyanpujyate website at vigyanpujyate. in." the notice added.

The universities and colleges have been requested to share the details of the week-long activities amongst students, faculty, and other stakeholders with a request for their active participation.

Various events have been planned for all seven days in Chennai, Tiruchirappalli, Madurai, Coimbatore and Tirunelveli. The week-long Vigyan Sarvatra Pujyate aims to pay homage and showcase India’s achievements in 75 years of Independence and the centre’s science and technology organisations in close partnership with state agencies have chalked out programmes to be held throughout the country.

