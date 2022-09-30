UGC Asks Colleges to Complete Recruitment of Non-Teaching Staff in 6 Months, Issues Guidelines

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has recently, started the process of recruitment of all the non-teaching staffs in around 45 Central Universities. The recruitment is for 48 posts that includes, Hindi Translator, and Driver.

In this regard, a notice has been issued to all universities, which states that the selection will be done by the Constitution of the Selection Committees and Departmental Promotion Committees. The notice has mentioned that the recruitment process should be completed within six months. The announcement has been made by UGC chairperson, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, on Thursday, September 28.

In a tweet, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar said that UGC had a meeting with the Vice-Chancellors of 45 Central Universities to review the recruitment status of non-teaching staff. “Our goal is to fill up all non-teaching vacancies as soon as possible. There are intensified efforts by all Central Universities to realize goal,” he tweeted.

Today UGC had a meeting with the Vice-Chancellors of 45 Central Universities to review the recruitment status of non-teaching staff. Our goal is to fill up all non-teaching vacancies as soon as possible. There are intensified efforts by all Central Universities to realize goal. pic.twitter.com/YqY0rWwn7p — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) September 28, 2022

The notice stated, that the recruitment to various posts will be made by the appointing authority by the following methods, that includes Direct Recruitment, Promotion, Deputation/Absorption and Tenure Appointment.

In a bid to timely conclude the recruitment process, the UGC has asked the universities to finish the job recruitment process in the coming six months.

“The university may ensure that the entire recruitment process including and starting from advertisement, conducting a written examination or holding the interview may be completed within six months. Provided that, if in the opinion of the Vice-Chancellor, the circumstances so warrant, he/she may extend the time limit for the recruitment process by a maximum period of six months.”

Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here