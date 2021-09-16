UGC asks Colleges to Consider Marks Obtained in CBSE's Applied Math During College Admissions

Applied mathematics has been introduced by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), for students of classes 11 and 12 as an academic elective subject. The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued a notification to includ the subject for calculating the aggregate marks while deciding the eligibility for admission to its affiliated colleges.

The subject includes 80 per cent marks for theory and 20 per cent marks for practicals in the board examination. The new subject is introduced to the existing mathematics course at the senior secondary level.

The commission in its official letter said, “Applied mathematics may be considered at par with mathematics while calculating aggregate marks for admission in courses of humanities and commerce, other than pure sciences.” The UGC further stated that the marks obtained by the candidates in this subject can be included for calculating the aggregate marks during admission.

The UGC has instructed vice-chancellors of universities to take appropriate action for recognition of this new subject for the purpose of admission of students in UG degree programs. The CBSE has written this letter to UGC for the implementation of applied mathematics at the 10+2 level and admission into different courses at the undergraduate level in February 2021.

The commission has also attached the board’s letter stating that the course is introduced to enhance mathematical skills and knowledge. This is also applied to social science, humanities, commerce, accountancy, and other aligned fields. According to the board’s statement, applied mathematics will also benefit the students willing to pursue higher education in other similar fields.

Applied mathematics is the application of mathematical science and its specialized knowledge in various fields including physics, engineering, medicine, biology, finance, business, computer science, and industry. It will also help students to develop skills like critical thinking, problem-solving, logical reasoning, and mathematical thinking.

