UGC Asks Colleges to Implement ‘Multidisciplinary and Holistic Education’

The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 envisioned a large multidisciplinary Higher Education Institution (HEI) in every district, by the end of 2030 as the large affiliating universities result in low standards of undergraduate education. On July 19, the University Grants Commission (UGC) wrote to the Vice-Chancellors of all colleges and higher education institutions urging them to implement ‘multidisciplinary and holistic education’.

In the letter, UGC mentioned that the multidisciplinarity and holistic education across disciplines will ensure unity and integrity of all knowledge. The letter read that the fundamental principle will guide both the education system at large and the individual institutions within it.

UGC wrote that the NEP 2020 envisages a holistic and multidisciplinary education that would aim to develop all capacities of human beings, that is, intellectual, aesthetic, social, physical, emotional, and moral in an integrated manner.

According to the commission, such education will help develop well-rounded individuals that possess critical 2lst century capacities in various fields, including arts, sciences, humanities, languages, social sciences, professional, technical, and vocational. Ethics of social engagement, communication, discussion, debate, and rigorous specialization will also fall under holistic education. The UGC stated that in the long term, such holistic education will be the approach of all undergraduate programmes.

While concluding the letter, the commission requested the higher education institutions to take appropriate action for the implementation of multidisciplinary and holistic education in their respective universities and affiliated colleges. It further asked the institutions to share the initiatives taken to adapt the ‘multidisciplinary and holistic education on the University Activity Monitoring Portal (UAMP).

