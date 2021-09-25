UGC Asks Colleges to Organise Student Trips to Indian Locations to Promote Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat

The University Grants Commission (UGC) asks colleges to organise student visits to Indian “tourist destinations” to help them understand the rich culture and diversity of the country. This will promote and strengthen the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat (EBSB) among students, said UGC in its latest notice.

The commission has also attached a list of 100 tourist destinations released by the Ministry of Tourism. The UGC wrote, “Educational institutions are required to send students under EK Bharat Shreshtha Bharat Programme to study the destinations and their history, scientific contributions, traditions, indigenous literature and knowledge.”

The commission, however, instructed the higher educational institutions to organise the visit once the COVID restrictions are lifted fully. The UGC said students can be encouraged to learn about these destinations digitally until the Covid-19 restrictions are lifted fully. The HEIs are also instructed to send a report of the activities undertaken to the Ministry of Education on the email ebsbmhrdro@gmail.com.

The list of destinations released by the Ministry of Tourism includes tourist spots across. No monument from Delhi features in the list. The Cellular Jail in Andaman and the Gateway of India in Mumbai have also been excluded.

This initiative has been introduced in accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020 to strengthen and promote the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat (EBSB) among students.

