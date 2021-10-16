UGC Asks Colleges to Reduce Plastic Use, Seeks Action Taken Report

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked higher educational institutions including colleges and universities to reduce plastic usage, especially single-use plastic. They also asked colleges to dispose off plastic waste, suggesting measures that the institutions could take to increase awareness about the cause. The notification came in the continuation of earlier guidelines that were issued in September 2019.

According to the notification, the UGC has identified “awareness programmes to avoid the use of single-use plastics” as one of the themes under ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav,’ a 75-week-long campaign launched to celebrate the achievements of the people and their country.

The campaign aims to motivate and encourage citizens to take positive steps for the country’s growth. The campaign seeks to gather momentum and scale visibility and outreach around its chosen themes. A similar notice was also issued on June 7 that requested institutions to organise essay writing competitions and hackathons and adhere to the commission’s guidelines strictly.

The notification lists the single-use plastics that are not to be used entirely which includes plastic and polystyrene (thermocol) cutlery — straws, trays, spoons, forks, knives, stirrers, etc. — and decorative items including flags. The ‘do not use’ list also includes all plastic and PVC banners that are less than 100 microns in thickness. Wrapping and packing films used with gifts and invitation cards are also requested not to be used.

The notification also includes another list of items whose use is to be discouraged. Such items include plastic carry bags, folders, and bottles less than one litre in capacity. According to the notification, higher educational institutions should discourage the use of any other plastic material for which an alternative is available.

The notification also requested institutions to conduct various programmes to create awareness about single-use plastics and the recently notified Plastic Waste Management Amendment Rules, 2021, which seek to prohibit usage of single-use plastic by 2022.

The notification also directed universities and colleges to upload action taken reports about the programmes they conduct under the campaign on the University Activity Monitoring Portal.

