UGC Asks Colleges to Upload Full text of PhD Theses on 'Shodhganga', Create Repository

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked colleges to upload full text of the PhD these on Shodhganga. As per the official notice, it will help derive authentic data on the number of PhD students who graduated and also help in making a formidable resource of research conducted in India. This will further ensure easy access and archiving on Indian doctoral theses, adds the notice.

The ranking of higher education institutions is done annually by the National Board of Accreditation (NBA) using the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF). Hence, the number of PhD students who graduated will be used as one of the sub-parameters used for ranking of HEls under “Graduation Outcomes" of the NIRF, the notice added.

UGC has requested all the colleges to take the necessary steps to get the full text of the PhD theses of the student uploaded in Shodhganga. The data on the number of PhD students who graduated in 2019, 2020, and 2021 will be taken from the repository for India Ranking 2023 by NBA.

“Shodhganga is a repository of full text theses and dissertations. Uploading the full text Ph.D. theses of students by institutions on Shodhganga will facilitate deriving authentic data on number of Ph.D. students graduated. It will also help in making a formidable resource of research co1’ducted in India. The online availability of electronic theses through centrally maintained digital repositories will not only ensure easy access and archiving on Indian doctoral thes~s but would also help in raising the quality of research. It may also be noted that the UGC has already mandated submission of Ph.D. theses on Shodhganga through UGC (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award ofM.Phil/Ph.D. Degree) Regulations, 2016," reads the notice.

Meanwhile, UGC has extended the deadline for the submissions of the MPhil and PhD thesis up to June 30, 2022. Seeing the current COVID-19 pandemic situation, UGC has decided to give an additional extension of six months. The students who are felicitated by a fellowship will, however, not be given any extension in the fellowship and that the tenure of the fellowship will remain up to five years only.

