UGC Asks Colleges to Use National Academic Depository: All You Need to Know About NAD

The University Grant Commission (UGC) has urged all colleges and universities to implement the National Academic Depository (NAD) to store academic awards like degrees, certificates, mark sheets in a digital format. This will help students to access their academic certificates from anywhere, anytime, and will also help in validating their authenticity, safe storage, and easy retrieval.

The UGC has asked the colleges and universities to upload/link their institution’s academic award data with DigiLocker-NAD and advise their students to register themselves as well. The HEIs are also instructed to create a hyperlink of the NAD URL on their respective websites and set up a NAD cell for proper implementation.

The details of all the HEIs who have registered themselves with NAD will reflect on its official portal. Students can also register themselves by visiting the same.

UGC NAD: Steps to register

Step 1: Visit the official portal of NAD

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Students’ section

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page where you have to click on ‘Create your DigiLocker account’

Step 4: Register yourself using your mobile number and Aadhaar card

Step 5: Search for your board/university/institute/ in Digilocker and click on it

Step 6: Next, fill in the required details such as roll number and year of passing

Step 7: Once the details are submitted, DigiLocker will search for your requested award and it will be saved in your ‘Issued Document’. You can access it from anywhere and anytime.

Many users have already been using NAD services through DigiLocker. Hence,the commission in its letter urged all HEIs institutes/ IlTs/ NlTs/ lllTs/ llsERs/ IIMs/ AllMSs/ NIPERs/ NlDs/ School Boards/ eligible assessment bodies to register themselves on NAD through DigiLocker-NAD platform.

