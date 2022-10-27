UGC Asks Colleges, Universities to Conduct Exhibition on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on Unity Day

To honour Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s life and contributions, the University Grants Commission (UGC) announced an exhibition titled ‘Sardar Patel – The Architect of Unification’. It would be held during the week of Unity Day, which is celebrated annually on October 31, on the birth anniversary of the first deputy prime minister of India. Freedom fighters, prominent senior citizens, and public representatives have been invited to inaugurate the exhibition.

“In view of the above, all the higher educational institutions and their affiliated colleges/institutions are requested to curate a special exhibition on the life of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel from 25th to 31st October, 2022, which may be made available in regional languages,” reads the official notice.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel is known for playing a key role in the unification and integration of Indian princely states into what we now see as India. According to the UGC, the exhibition is available in both Hindi and English languages. The Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) and the Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR) have collaborated to organise this exhibition.

In a letter to the vice-chancellors of all universities and principals of all colleges and institutes, it stated that the exhibition’s display could be accompanied by small programmes. A Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) was also attached to the letter on how to organise the programmes. The letter further requested all the Higher Education Institutes (HEIs) and their affiliated institutions and colleges to organise this exhibition dedicated to the life of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel from October 25 to October 31 even in regional languages.

Important instruction shared by the commission states, “Enough efforts should be made so that more and more people can come and see the exhibition.” The exhibition is being conducted in digital format at amritmahotsav.nic.in. The notice by the UGC also read, “It is requested that the exhibition may be put up at prominent places, where a large number of people can see it to ensure massive outreach.”

