UGC Asks Colleges, Universities to Refund Full Fee If Student Cancels Admission

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has directed all colleges and universities to refund the entire fee, if any student, who had taken admission but later canceled the same. With Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG results in 2022 not being released, many students have already taken admission to private colleges as a backup option.

The chairman of the commission, professor M Jagadesh Kumar, will write to all higher educational institutes to give a full refund of fees for the academic session 2022-23 as a special case. There should be zero cancellation charges on account of cancellations or migrations up to October 31 and more than Rs 1,000 as a processing fee if cancellation is done by December of this year, reported leading news daily.

Also read| Two-years of NEP: From Emphasis on Regional Language to Changing Curriculum, Controversies Under New Policy

The universities will now have to mandatorily refund the entire fee, including all charges, in case of cancellation/ migration up to October 31, 2022. As per the refund policy of many private universities, after one month of commencement of courses, the fee can not be refunded to the students. Several varsities begin their academic session in mid-August and September. Now the fee refund policy will be extended to October 31 for the current academic session.

UGC had earlier asked colleges and universities to fix their last date of admission only after the CBSE releases the class 12 result. It was announced on July 22. The admission process now may continue till October, UGC said.

Read| CAT 2022 Registrations Begin: Key Things to Know Before Applying for IIM Entrance

The CUET 2022 which is set to begin its phase II exams tomorrow, will conclude on August 20. The results are expected to take around 15 days to be announced. By the time the admissions in the central universities and other participating universities via CUET commence, the refund window of the other private colleges and those which are not participating will expire. Thus, as a relief to students and parents and to eliminate their financial hardships, the UGC has taken the step.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here