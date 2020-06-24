Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

UGC Asks Kuhad Panel to Redo Exam, Academic Calendar Guidelines in View of Covid-19

The panel lead by VC of Central University of Haryana RC Kuhad is set to make new recommednations by keeping the changing Covid 19 situation in mind, source from UGC told News18.com.

News18.com

Updated:June 24, 2020, 9:39 PM IST
UGC Asks Kuhad Panel to Redo Exam, Academic Calendar Guidelines in View of Covid-19
File photo of University Grants Commission (UGC).

The University Grants Commission has requested its earlier formed panel for framing the recommendations on Examinations and Academic calender to review the guidelines in view of the changing situation due to Covid 19.

The panel lead by VC of Central University of Haryana RC Kuhad is set to make new recommednations by keeping the changing Covid 19 situation in mind, source from UGC told News18.com.

The move came after HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal asked UGC to revise the guidelines for the safety of students.

Last month the UGC had issued guidelines when the country was in the second phase of lockdown recommending the admission process be started from August 1 to 31.

The earlier recommendations of Kuhad panel were: "Intermediate Semester Students will be graded based on internal assessment of the present and previous semester. In states where the COVID-19 situation has normalized, there will be exams in the month of July."

For Terminal Semester Students: "Exams were to be held in the month of July. The panel also recommended a COVID-19 cell to be constituted in every university which must be empowered to solve the issues of students related to academic calendar and examinations. A COVID-19 cell in the UGC to be created for faster decision making."

The panel has been asked to submit recommendations as soon as possible.

