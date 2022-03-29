UGC Asks Private, State Universities to Adopt CUET 2022 for UG Admissions, Leaves Decision to Them

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has written a letter to various private and state universities asking them to use the score of the Central Universities Entrance Test (CUET) for undergraduate admissions for the 2022-2023 academic session. In its letter written to state, deemed and private universities, UGC has suggested adopting the CUET process for the upcoming session to prevent the hassle of students appearing in multiple examinations.

In the letter addressed to vice-chancellors and directors of all universities and principals of all colleges in India, UGC has given the choice to the non-central universities to choose their method of giving admission to students in UG programmes.

UGC has left the choice to the educational institutions to either consider class 12 marks or conduct entrance exams for the session. However, showing its concern regarding the clash of various entrance examinations and the burden on students to appear in multiple competitive exams, the commission has appealed to the institutions to consider the CUET 2022 score for admissions.

“To save students from appearing in multiple entrance examinations, conducted on different dates, sometimes coinciding with each other, and to also provide equal opportunity to all students from different boards, UGC invites and encourages all state universities, deemed to be universities, private universities and other Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) to adopt and use CUET score from 2022-23 onwards for admission of students in their UG programs,” the UGC said.

The commission has also provided the link to the website where the detailed structure of CUET 2022 has been published in its letter. The common entrance test will be mandatory for 45 central universities in the country and will be conducted in 13 languages. National Testing Agency (NTA) has taken the charge of conducting the examination all over India. The test will be based upon the Class 12 NCERT syllabus only and will have four sections. Students can appear for six domain-specific courses along with a general test and a language test.

