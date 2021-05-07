UGC Asks Universities, Colleges to Not Hold Offline Exams in May

In view of a rampaging second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in the country, the University Grants Commission (UGC) directed all universities not to conduct offline exams in the month of May. However, the commission has allowed universities to conduct online exams depending upon the situations.

In its letter (dated May 6, 2021) to vice-chancellors of all universities and principals of all colleges, the UGC said that the health and safety of everyone is most important and “institutions across the country have already been taking the best possible measures in this direction.”

Keeping in view the current scenario of Covid-19, the UGC has requested the Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) may keep the offline examinations in abeyance during May to “avoid physical gathering at the campuses and also provide much-needed relief to students, faculty, and staff.”

However, the Commission has advised the HEIs to take decision on conducting online exams after suitably assessing the local conditions due to COVID-19 and ensuring that they are prepared in all respects following advisories/guidelines/directions issued by the Central/State Government, Ministry of Education, or UGC from time to time to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and for the safety and health of all stakeholders.

UGC has advised the universities and colleges to relook the situation during next month for “taking an appropriate decision in this regard.”

Earlier on Monday, the Union Ministry of Education had urged all centrally funded institutions to postpone all offline exams scheduled in May in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Such institutions include all IITs, NITs, IIITs and central universities. The online examinations, etc may however continue, the Ministry said.

UGC came into existence on December 28, 1953 and became a statutory Organization of the Government of India by an Act of Parliament in 1956, for the coordination, determination and maintenance of standards of teaching, examination and research in university education.

