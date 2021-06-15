UGC Asks Students, Faculty to Celebrate International Yoga Day 2021 Virtually Amid Covid-19

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has requested its affiliated colleges and universities to celebrate the International Yoga Day on June 21 virtually, following all the Covid-19 protocols. The UGC in its letter encouraged students, faculty members, officers and staff to perform yoga with the theme “Be with Yoga, Be at Home".

The commission also stated that everyone should participate in the celebration virtually and take an online pledge to make yoga integral part of their life. It also suggested maximising the use of virtual or digital platforms over physical gatherings of people to celebrate the day.

“This could be done by using social media platforms like YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter etc. to upload videos and facilitate online participation in IDY-2021 on 21st June 2021”, reads the official statement.

The Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) have also been asked to share the participatory videos of International Day of Yoga 2021 on the UGC University Activity Monitoring Portal (UAMP). UGC has also provided the links for various activities like common yoga protocol, suggested activities for IDY 2021, major events, IDY handbook reference for organisers of promotional activities for IDY and other important details of yoga.

International Day of Yoga is celebrated on 21st June of every year to aware people of the benefits of yoga. This year, the Ministry of Ayush in association with the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga has also launched a mobile application named ‘Namaste Yoga’ to promote yoga among all sections of society.

The app has been designed as an information platform for the public and to make yoga accessible for the larger community. A series of 10 episodes on various aspects of Common Yoga Protocol has also been telecasted on DD India at 7 pm from June 14 to June 21.

