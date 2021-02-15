UGC Asks Universities to Urge Students to Appear for Cow Science Online Exam; Date, Syllabus Here

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked educational institutes to urge students to appear for the countrywide 'Kamdhenu Gau Vigyan Prachar Prasar Examination' online examination on ‘gau vigyan’ (cow science) on February 25. There will be no fee for the examination.

Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog (RKA), a commission under the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Government of India, announced in January that it will be conducting the cow science exam and it will be held annually.

The exam will be held in 12 regional languages apart from Hindi and English and will have multiple-choice questions. The exam duration will be one hour and will be conducted in four categories -- primary (up to class 8), secondary (class 9- 12), college, and general public.

RKA Chairman Vallabhbhai Kathiria had called the exams essential for raising mass awareness about indigenous cows among young students and every other citizen.

The Aayog said the exam syllabus and reference books on cows will be recommended on the official RKA website and will help candidates prepare for the exam.

“Blogs, videos and other selected reading material will be uploaded on official website at kamdhenu.gov.in. Scientists, entrepreneurs, Gau Sevaks, farmers, youth and women as well as senior citizens will actively work to make this mega event a grand success,” the Ministry said.

The exam will be conducted in an impartial manner and participants will be given prizes and certificates. “Questions will be set in such a way that during the online exam there will be no scope for any maneuvering. Results will be immediately declared on the website of RKA. Certificates will be given to all. Successful meritorious candidates will be given prizes and certificates afterwards. Appreciation letters will be issued to all those who help in organizing this exam,” it said.

RKA Chairman had urged Vice-Chancellors in December 2020 to start ‘Kamdhenu Chair’ in every university and college. "We need to educate the youth about agriculture, health, social, economic and environmental importance of our indigenous cows,” Vallabhbhai Kathiria said.

The RKA was set up by the Central government in February 2019, and is aimed at “conservation, protection and development of cows and their progeny”.